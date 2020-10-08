Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) testing app arrives on the Fitbit Sense

In pictures: Google's Pixel 5 'Launch Night In' event
When we reviewed the Fitbit Sense, we understood that the ECG functionality had been approved by the FTA but was not yet available on the device. As of today, Fitbit Sense users can find and install the ECG app from the Fitbit app store.
When I launched the Apps section of the Fitbit app on my phone the ECG app appeared without having to go look for it in the full store.
The Fitbit ECG app is provided by Fitbit itself and is already doing well with ratings. After testing it out a couple of times, it appears to be a solid app that is easy to use and very functional.
After installing the app on your Fitbit Sense, you are directed to the Discover>Assessments & Reports section of the Fitbit app on your phone. To be honest, this is the first time I've visited this section of the app and did not expect to have to go to something on my phone to use the app.
You only need to visit this section of the Fitbit app the first time you use the ECG app and as you can see on the following screenshots there is a reason for this step in the initial process.
Fitbit wants to make sure that users understand what the app is designed to help with and what limitations it has. The Fitbit Sense is not a full medical device, but the data it captures can be useful for medical providers as they assess your well-being.
The term AFib has been made a bit more prevalent in the mobile technology world when Apple launched its ECG app on the Apple Watch. It is a key component to overall health and a page in the setup app describes the details of AFib.
There are some conditions for accepting the ECG app on your Fitbit so make sure to read this as you set it up.
Once everything is setup, it is a 30-second process to capture an ECG reading. The stainless steel ring on the Fitbit Sense is key to this capability and a reason why the Sense is the only Fitbit that supports the ECG app.
The app appears as a heart on your Fitbit Sense. Tap it to launch the app and initiate the readings.
Animated arrows appear on the display to make it clear where to position your thumb and index finger across from each other on the Fitbit Sense.
The first time I tried to obtain an ECG reading the results were inconclusive. I run quite a bit and have always had a very low resting heart rate. I had to get up and walk a bit in order to get my heart rate over 50 bpm in order to take an ECG reading.
After I was in an acceptable zone, my results show normal sinus rhythm.
The Fibti app on your phone will show the results you may see after using the ECG. Hopefully, most people have normal sinus rhythm.
You may also see a detection of AFib or inconclusive results. The great thing about the Fitbit app is that you can run a report and then take those PDF results to a doctor for further evaluation if AFib is detected.
Having the ECG capability on the Fitbit Sense is a great addition to a wearable that already has an incredible amount of health and wellness data being captured, tracked, and reported.
The Fitbit Sense is a stunning new wearable that captures an amazing amount of health and wellness data to help you improve your fitness and collect indicators of issues. After passing FTA approval, the ECG/EKG app is now available for all Sense users.
