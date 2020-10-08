Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) testing app arrives on the Fitbit Sense

When we reviewed the Fitbit Sense, we understood that the ECG functionality had been approved by the FTA but was not yet available on the device. As of today, Fitbit Sense users can find and install the ECG app from the Fitbit app store.

When I launched the Apps section of the Fitbit app on my phone the ECG app appeared without having to go look for it in the full store.

