ESR cases for the Apple iPhone 12: Kickstands, protection, and MagSafe support

The back is designed to work with MagSafe wireless chargers, but if your charger is an angled stand type then the kickstand area may not work for charging. You need to have a puck-type charger that attaches to the back of the iPhone above the kickstand assembly.

The metal kickstand will not wobble or break like we have seen with many other cases. It is also a rather stiff kickstand so you can prop your iPhone 12 up at various angles for calls or media viewing.

You can also prop up your iPhone in landscape or portrait orientation.

