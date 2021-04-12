ESR HaloLock MagSafe stands for Apple iPhone 12 review: Affordable, functional accessories

Apple's MagSafe technology is simple, yet effective in providing a wireless charging platform that also serves as a capable mounting system. ESR is known for making affordable accessories for smartphones and its latest three stands are outstanding options for the cost-conscious buyer who is looking for something better than what Apple supplies.

The ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger, Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and Kickstand Wireless Charger have been mounted in my vehicles and house for more than a month and are highly recommended. I was not satisfied with the ESR Soft Case though, as explained in a later image.

