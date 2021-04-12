ESR HaloLock MagSafe stands for Apple iPhone 12 review: Affordable, functional accessories

When phone brands meet photo brands
The combinations of companies known for imaging excellence and those known for covering every base in a smartphone can be a picture perfect match or ruined exposure. ...
Apple's MagSafe technology is simple, yet effective in providing a wireless charging platform that also serves as a capable mounting system. ESR is known for making affordable accessories for smartphones and its latest three stands are outstanding options for the cost-conscious buyer who is looking for something better than what Apple supplies.
The ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger, Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, and Kickstand Wireless Charger have been mounted in my vehicles and house for more than a month and are highly recommended. I was not satisfied with the ESR Soft Case though, as explained in a later image.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Kickstand Wireless Charger, $18.99 on Amazon, looks similar to an Apple MagSafe Charger that is sold by Apple for $39. While it serves as a simple magnetic puck that attaches to a cable, USB-C for this accessory, it also transforms into a very sturdy kickstand for enjoying media or FaceTime with family.
The Kickstand Wireless Charger can be positioned in any orientation on the back of your iPhone 12 or a MagSafe case. Flip down the sturdy metal arm that supports viewing angles from 30 to 60 degrees.
It weighs in at just 45 grams so you can keep it attached and take with you on your commute or airplane for easy viewing support. It's made of metal and plastic, with a high-quality look and feel.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A USB-C port is found on one side of the Kickstand Wireless Charger, . The retail package includes a long, about five feet, USB-C to USB-C cable.
You can rotate the USB-C port in any direction to make it convenient for charging your iPhone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The leg that extends out is made of metal and has a solid feel to it when extended. The bottom of the leg has a few lines in it to help keep it from slipping on a surface.
You can extend the metal leg of the Kickstand Wireless Charger, and use it with your iPhone 12 in landscape or portrait orientation.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger is a very affordable charger and kickstand, making it a very easy purchase for Apple iPhone 12 owners.
Photo by: Image: ESR
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is available now for just $24.99. It securely holds your iPhone 12, including the very large iPhone 12 Pro Max.
I used a velcro strap to secure the USB-C cable since there is no path to route it around the stand. Blue lights appear when you have your iPhone on the stand and charging is activated.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The four pivot points have good resistance and there is no inadvertent movement after you position them where you desire for charging and use.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is available now for just $24.99. There are four pivot joints on the stand to adjust for your optimal mounting/viewing position. It takes a bit of practice to find the right angles on the pivots to hold your iPhone 12 securely without tipping over the stand.
The magnets are very powerful and hold your iPhone 12 in place. A USB-C cable is secured to the bottom of the stand to charge up your iPhone 12. You can also rotate your iPhone from portrait to landscape, if desired.
Photo by: Image: ESR
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger holds your iPhone 12 securely in place in a vehicle with a suction cup mount attached to a window. This accessory is available from Amazon for $34.99.
You can mount your iPhone 12 in landscape or portrait orientation, whichever way you prefer to view your GPS navigation app.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Rotate the end of the vehicle mount to the exact angle you desire and then tighten the nut on the socket to keep the position steady.
The USB-C cable connects under the face of the mount with blue lights on the side appearing while charging.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Dashboard Wireless Charger supports a wide variety of dashboards and windshields, from small cars to large trucks, thanks in part to a couple of pivot points and an extension arm to match your preference. Loosen the nut to extend the charging pad about six inches. The charging nut hold your iPhone even on bumpy roads.
7.5W wireless charging is supported. A 1-meter USB-A to USB-C cable is provided with the vehicle charger.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While not used for this mounting arrangement, this image shows how long you can extend out the charging pad. You may need this extended arm for large vehicles.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a locking wing nut near the suction cup mount to help you setup the perfect angle for your vehicle mount.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The charging stand can be mount on a dashboard or on a windshield.
Photo by: Image: ESR
Caption by: Matthew Miller
ESR also offers a Cloud Soft Case, a silicone shell case with integrated MagSafe support. I do not recommend this case since it does not securely attach to the iPhone 12 Pro Max and collects lint and dust at a very high rate. It is available now for $22.99.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One aspect I like is the Camera Guard Pro feature where the silicone material is positioned around the cameras on the back of your iPhone 12.
The ESR Cloud Soft Case is inexpensive so if you need some kind of case for basic protection then you may want to consider it. It is available only in black too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
MagSafe is one of the best Apple technologies that combines wireless charging with the ability to easily and securely mount your Apple iPhone. The latest accessories from ESR and surprisingly affordable, yet very well made and capable.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
