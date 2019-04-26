Give Google Chrome a speed boost

One of the best ways to speed up Google Chrome is to reduce the number of tabs you have open (yeah, I know, I'm a good one to talk, I have a couple of dozen tabs open right now... do as I say, not as I do, people!).

I've found two ways to help me do this.

First is to install Session Buddy, which allows you to do cool things like convert all your open tabs into a list, and from there you can open each link separately, or all at once. This is the single best thing you can do to reduce the amount of RAM the Chrome browser uses up, as well as improving speed and stability.

But that's not all! Session Buddy does a lot more:

Recover open tabs after a crash or when your OS restarts your computer.

Manage open windows and tabs in one place.

Organize saved tabs by topic.

Search open and saved tabs to quickly find what you're looking for.

Export tabs in a variety of formats suitable for emails, documents, and posts.

Another thing that I do is save webpages for later viewing so I don't have to keep the tab open (or lose them in the black hole that is my collection of bookmarks!).

There are a variety of tools out there to allow you to do that, from Google Keep to Save to Pocket to OneNote Web Clipper to Evernote Web Clipper. I've used them all and I think which you prefer comes down to personal preference (my current favorite is OneNote).