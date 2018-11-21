Google’s Night Sight mode for Pixel phones in pictures

Google first announced Night Sight, a new camera mode for its Pixel lineup of phones. The new mode is designed to work in low light conditions. As with most features Google implements into its Camera app, Night Sight relies on AI to gather as much information about the scene as possible and bring out more light and details.

Pixel owners will need to update the Google Camera app in the Play Store, after which you will find Night Sight under the More button. Or, as you can see in the screenshot above, you will see a prompt when the camera detects a scene where Night Sight can make all the difference.

Recently, I took the Pixel 3 XL out and captured some pictures at night to see what all the fuss was about. The following images are unedited, with the exception of cropping a few to make sure they displayed properly.