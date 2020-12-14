Zoom backgrounds: Christmas, Hanukkah and winter scenes

1 of 41
  • Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in

    Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in

    Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in a room with a fireplace

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Santa opening a gift box

    Santa opening a gift box

    Santa opening a gift box on a dark blue background

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Burning blue candles on a Jewish menorah at Hanukkah with glittering bokeh string lights behind it

    Burning blue candles on a Jewish menorah at Hanukkah with glittering bokeh string lights behind it

    Burning blue candles on a Jewish menorah at Hanukkah with glittering bokeh string lights behind it

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas Fir tree brunch textured Background. Fluffy pine tree brunch close up. Green spruce

    Christmas Fir tree brunch textured Background. Fluffy pine tree brunch close up. Green spruce

    Christmas Fir tree brunch textured Background. Fluffy pine tree brunch close up. Green spruce

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Blank face abstract snowman, snowcovered forest background. Beautiful christmas holidays template. copy space

    Blank face abstract snowman, snowcovered forest background. Beautiful christmas holidays template. copy space

    Blank face abstract snowman, snowcovered forest background. Beautiful christmas holidays template. copy space.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Burning fireplace at home

    Burning fireplace at home

    Close up of burning fireplace at home

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Careless, carefree, dream, dreamy person dance on corporate, feast, festive raise hands up, close eyes, make big white toothy smile

    Careless, carefree, dream, dreamy person dance on corporate, feast, festive raise hands up, close eyes, make big white toothy smile

    Careless, carefree, dream, dreamy person dance on corporate, feast, festive raise hands up, close eyes, make big white toothy smile

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas tree with balls

    Christmas tree with balls

    Fir branch with balls and festive lights on the Christmas background with sparkles.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas Crib silhouette

    Christmas Crib silhouette

    Christmas Crib made by Mary and Jesus baby in her arms, Joseph, cow and donkey, a musician and one of Three Wise Men figures in silhouette effect against blue gradient background.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Santa's Sleigh

    Santa's Sleigh

    Santa's Sleigh flying above the city during Christmas

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Santa happy pet dog puppy smiling, christmas card background or web banner

    Santa happy pet dog puppy smiling, christmas card background or web banner

    Santa cute happy pet dog puppy smiling, christmas card background or web banner with copy space

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Abstract ice flowers pattern, frosted window macro view background. cold winter weather xmas backdrop.

    Abstract ice flowers pattern, frosted window macro view background. cold winter weather xmas backdrop.

    Abstract ice flowers pattern, frosted window macro view background. cold winter weather xmas backdrop

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in

    Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in

    Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in a room with a fireplace

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas tree and fireplace seen through a wooden cabin window

    Christmas tree and fireplace seen through a wooden cabin window

    Christmas tree and fireplace seen through a wooden cabin window outdoor

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • 3D Rendering Christmas interior

    3D Rendering Christmas interior

    3D Rendering Christmas interior in night colors

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas and zero waste, eco friendly packaging gifts in kraft paper on a wooden table, eco christmas holiday concept, eco decor banner

    Christmas and zero waste, eco friendly packaging gifts in kraft paper on a wooden table, eco christmas holiday concept, eco decor banner

    Christmas and zero waste, eco friendly packaging gifts in kraft paper on a wooden table, eco christmas holiday concept, eco decor banner

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

    Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

    Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas decorations of the room: fireplace, chair, tree

    Christmas decorations of the room: fireplace, chair, tree

    Christmas decorations of the room: fireplace, green chair, tree

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Christmas background with snowy fir trees and mountains in sunny winter day.

    Christmas background with snowy fir trees and mountains in sunny winter day.

    Christmas background with snowy fir trees and mountains in sunny winter day.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Colorful fireworks

    Colorful fireworks

    Colorful fireworks with wide dark

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Glass Christmas Tree Decoration Night Market Gendarmenmarkt Berlin

    Glass Christmas Tree Decoration Night Market Gendarmenmarkt Berlin

    Berlin, Germany - December 8, 2017: Glass Christmas Tree Decorations on Night Market in Gendarmenmarkt in Winter Berlin, Germany. Advent Fair, and Bazaar Stalls with the Craft Items.

    Photo by: Roman Babakin / Getty Images

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Gold and blue Fireworks and bokeh in New Year eve and copy space. Abstract background holiday.

    Gold and blue Fireworks and bokeh in New Year eve and copy space. Abstract background holiday.

    Gold and blue Fireworks and bokeh in New Year eve and copy space. Abstract background holiday.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Happy snowman in winter secenery

    Happy snowman in winter secenery

    Panoramic view of happy snowman in winter secenery with copy space

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Happy snowman standing in winter christmas landscape. Merry christmas and happy new year greeting card. Funny snowman in hat on snowy background. Copy

    Happy snowman standing in winter christmas landscape. Merry christmas and happy new year greeting card. Funny snowman in hat on snowy background. Copy

    Happy snowman standing in winter christmas landscape. Merry christmas and happy new year greeting card. Funny snowman in hat on snowy background. Copy space for text

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • In the sledge on a winter path

    In the sledge on a winter path

    In a sledge on a winther path with reindeers

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Merry christmas and happy new year greeting background with copy-space.Beautiful winter landscape with snow covered trees.

    Merry christmas and happy new year greeting background with copy-space.Beautiful winter landscape with snow covered trees.

    Merry christmas and happy new year greeting background with copy-space.Beautiful winter landscape with snow covered trees.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Pattern with green branches with pine illuminated garlands lights, soft focus

    Pattern with green branches with pine illuminated garlands lights, soft focus

    Pattern with green branches with pine needles illuminated. Texture of coniferous tree decorated garlands lights. Christmas holidays backdrop soft focus

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Red glitter christmas abstract background

    Red glitter christmas abstract background

    Red glitter christmas abstract background. Defocused sequin light.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Religion image of jewish holiday Hanukkah background with menorah (traditional candelabra) and candles

    Religion image of jewish holiday Hanukkah background with menorah (traditional candelabra) and candles

    Religion image of jewish holiday Hanukkah background with menorah (traditional candelabra) and candles

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Hell Santa Claus on Christmas.

    Hell Santa Claus on Christmas.

    Hell Santa Claus on Christmas. Santa Claus Halloween.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Santa Claus riding on sleigh against bright moon

    Santa Claus riding on sleigh against bright moon

    Santa Claus riding on sleigh with gift box against bright moon over city

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Nativity Of Jesus - Scene With The Holy Family With Comet At Sunrise

    Nativity Of Jesus - Scene With The Holy Family With Comet At Sunrise

    Nativity Of Jesus - Scene With The Holy Family With Comet At Sunrise

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • The three kings following the star.

    The three kings following the star.

    The three kings following the star.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Travel in old italian villages

    Travel in old italian villages

    Province of Caserta, Italy, 12/20/2017. A tourist trip to an old mountain village.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Weihnachten

    Weihnachten

    Weihnachtbaum im NÃ¤chtlichen Winterwald

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Winter landscape with snow covered trees and full moon.

    Winter landscape with snow covered trees and full moon.

    Winter trees covered with hoarfrost and full moon. Forest in the frost.Christmas card.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Winter village cottage landscape. Snowy forest. Snow. Snow-covered Christmas tree. Snowfall. Winter vacation. View of the luminous window through the

    Winter village cottage landscape. Snowy forest. Snow. Snow-covered Christmas tree. Snowfall. Winter vacation. View of the luminous window through the

    Winter village cottage landscape. Snowy forest. Snow. Snow-covered Christmas tree. Snowfall. Winter vacation. View of the luminous window through the branches. Merry Christmas! 3d render

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Celebration toast with champagne

    Celebration toast with champagne

    Two glasses of champagne toasting in the nigh with lights bokeh, glitter and sparks on the background

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • The fourth Night of Hanukkah. Four lights in the menorah

    The fourth Night of Hanukkah. Four lights in the menorah

    Chanukah is the Jewish Festival of Lights

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • santa claus from

    santa claus from

    santa claus from the window with the snow

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

  • Hanukkah greeting card with elliptical copyspace in the middle

    Hanukkah greeting card with elliptical copyspace in the middle

    Hanukkah attributes scattered on metl blue background. Treaditional chandelier menorah, chocolate coins, dreidels (spinning top toys), presents, doughnut, candy and other decorations.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 41

Add a touch of the holiday season to your virtual social gatherings.

Read More Read Less

Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in

Calm image of interior Classic New Year Tree decorated in a room with a fireplace

Caption by: ZDNet Editors

1 of 41

Related Topics:

After Hours Innovation Hardware Reviews

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2