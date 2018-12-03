How Amazon makes sure Prime Video looks good everywhere: Lots and lots of TVs

There are 200 devices in this room, powered and online, and connected up to a service that allows remote access to Prime Video engineers. Previously, if they'd wanted to reproduce a problem they would have had to find the physical device and connect to it

Using this fleet of devices, Amazon engineers can also automate the process of quality assurance against new devices rather than manually reproducing an issue and run it again many devices at once. The idea is to scale this up to a large fleet of devices.