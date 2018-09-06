How to discover and destroy spyware on your smartphone (in pictures)

Nuisanceware, also known as Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUP), often comes in software bundles together with legitimate, free programs. These types of software may take your data to sell to ad agencies but are not generally considered dangerous.

Spyware & stalkerware: These are dangerous and may steal content including photos and videos, intercept calls, allow you to be tracked via GPS, compromise conversations in apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp, and permit attackers to remotely control devices.

While spyware is a generic term for software able to perform these functions, stalkerware is a term coined for software used by attackers close to you.