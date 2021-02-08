How to install ExpressVPN on Windows

    How to install ExpressVPN on Windows

    In this example, we're looking at installing ExpressVPN on a Windows machine. A similar process follows for Mac, iOS, and Android.

    Once you've created an account and logged in, choose Windows since this install is for a Windows machine.

    Go ahead and hit the Download button.

    You'll have the opportunity to run your download immediately, or save the install file and then run it. I like keeping the installer, so I always choose Save instead of Run.

    Now, it's time to run the downloaded installer.

    Windows helpfully makes sure you really want to install your new software. Go ahead and click Yes.

    Now it's time to sign in.

    Once again, you'll need to confirm that you do, indeed, want your system to be modified.

    If you purchased ExpressVPN, the initial download page (and usually an email) will contain an activation code. Paste it there.

    Now, decide if you want the VPN to be enabled as soon as you start Windows. If you're working from home, you might want to say "No Thanks," but if you're traveling, you might want to choose "OK." Also, if you're very concerned about your personal security, you might want to say "OK."

    This is up to you. It's not a big performance hit, but if you don't like sharing data and use a VPN because of it, you might not like sharing data with ExpressVPN.

    And there you go. If you didn't set up auto-connect, hit the big Connect button to enable the VPN. It's that easy.

    One of the great mysteries of the modern world is why, while I was sitting in my office, ExpressVPN says: "Your car is online."

    And here you go. All data from now on is encrypted through the VPN. I'm connecting to Seattle because it's close, but you could connect through other countries as well.

    There's a large selection of connection choices. Pick what best meets your needs.

    And, finally, ExpressVPN has a deep library of settings. Once you're confident with the basic connection, dig through the many options available.

We take you through, step-by-step, the process of installing the popular ExpressVPN service on your Windows machine.

