How to speed up Google Chrome

One of the best ways to speed up Google Chrome is to reduce on the number of tabs you have open (yeah, I know, I'm a good one to talk, I have a couple of dozen tabs open right now... do as I say, not as I do, people!).
I've found two ways to help me do this.
First is to install OneTab, which allows you to convert all your tabs into a list, and from there you can open each link separately, or all at once. Not only does this speed up the browser, it dramatically reduced on the amount of RAM the system uses, freeing up more system resources for other applications.
Another thing that I do is save webpages for later viewing so I don't have to keep the tab open (or lose them in the black hole that is my collection of bookmarks!). There are a variety of tools out there to allow you to do that, from Google Keep to Save to Pocket to OneNote Web Clipper to Evernote Web Clipper.
I love Google Chrome extensions, and one of the best extensions for speeding up the browser is Google's own Data Saver extension.
This extension uses Google's own servers to compress the web pages you are visiting before sending them to you (don't worry, pages accessed using private HTTPS connections or in incognito tabs will not be optimized or seen by Google).
This means faster browsing and smaller downloads - ideal if you are using a slow Wi-Fi connection or are charged for downloads.
If you're getting low on disk space then you might find Chrome will speed up if you clear the cache.
Type chrome://settings/clearBrowserData into the address bar and I'd suggest choosing only the Cached images and files option.
For best results clear items from the beginning of time.
If you want more granular control, click on the Advanced tab and choose precisely what you want to erase.
To find unwanted extensions type chrome://extensions into the address bar, and press ENTER, and disable any unwanted extensions. Either uncheck the box to disable the extension or click the trash can to delete it.
To do the same for plugins, type chrome://plugins into the address bar, hit ENTER and disable any unwanted plugins. Just click the link to disable.
Browsers can collect a lot of junk through daily use, and some of that can have a pretty bad effect on performance. Fortunately, Google has put together a comprehensive list of instruction on how to clean up your Google Chrome to restore performance.
Sometimes your browser feels slow but it's actually the website that's the bottleneck and there's nothing you can do about it.
This is where Gauge comes in. Developed by Dyn, this extension measures the performance of the internet between your browser and the websites you visit, recording page loading times, geographic latency, and more.
If you're someone who likes performance data, this is the extension for you!
