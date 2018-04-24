How to speed up Google Chrome

One of the best ways to speed up Google Chrome is to reduce on the number of tabs you have open (yeah, I know, I'm a good one to talk, I have a couple of dozen tabs open right now... do as I say, not as I do, people!).

I've found two ways to help me do this.

First is to install OneTab, which allows you to convert all your tabs into a list, and from there you can open each link separately, or all at once. Not only does this speed up the browser, it dramatically reduced on the amount of RAM the system uses, freeing up more system resources for other applications.

Another thing that I do is save webpages for later viewing so I don't have to keep the tab open (or lose them in the black hole that is my collection of bookmarks!). There are a variety of tools out there to allow you to do that, from Google Keep to Save to Pocket to OneNote Web Clipper to Evernote Web Clipper.