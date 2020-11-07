Incipio and Survivor cases: Sleek, stylish protection for the Apple iPhone 12

Incipio has several case options for the new Apple iPhone 12 series of phones, under its various brands. I tried out Incipio and Survivor models for the Apple iPhone 12, but there are also stylish Kate Spade cases available too.

The cases I tested range in price from $39.99 to $49.99, with various color options available. Drop protection varies from 8-16 feet so you can wrap your iPhone 12 in one of these cases and trust it should survive a minor drop.

