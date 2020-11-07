Incipio and Survivor cases: Sleek, stylish protection for the Apple iPhone 12

One of my favorites from Incipio is the Grip case. This $39.99 case adds very little size or weight to your iPhone 12, but greatly improves your ability to hold onto the phone and even has 14-feet drop protection.
There are various textures in the side and edges of the case to help you hold onto your iPhone and these incorporate the colors of the case too.
Incipio's Impact Struts are used to provide impact protection while the case is also made with antimicrobial protection. This case also works with MagSafe, wireless charging, and Apple Pay.
