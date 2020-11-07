Incipio and Survivor cases: Sleek, stylish protection for the Apple iPhone 12

  • Incipio and Survivor case options for the Apple iPhone 12

    Incipio and Survivor case options for the Apple iPhone 12

    Incipio has several case options for the new Apple iPhone 12 series of phones, under its various brands. I tried out Incipio and Survivor models for the Apple iPhone 12, but there are also stylish Kate Spade cases available too.

    The cases I tested range in price from $39.99 to $49.99, with various color options available. Drop protection varies from 8-16 feet so you can wrap your iPhone 12 in one of these cases and trust it should survive a minor drop.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side of the Survivor Endurance

    Left side of the Survivor Endurance

    The Survivor Endurance case is available now for $39.99 in five dual color combinations. The case is designed to help you phone withstand drops up to 14 feet.

    Griffin's FortiCore technology is used to absorb shock and help protect your phone. The case also has antimicrobial protection to keep your phone clear from bacteria and germs.

    The raised buttons provide tactile feel so you can control the volume. The edges also have texture to provide solid grip of your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside view of FortiCore technology

    Inside view of FortiCore technology

    The inside of the edges shows the technology designed to protect your iPhone from drops. While there are color options for the case, the back shell is opaque too so you can see the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone.

    There is an ample opening for the rear camera assembly as well.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Organicore case for the iPhone 12

    Organicore case for the iPhone 12

    Incipio also offers a $39.99 case that is made from plants and is 100% compostable. Even with the use of plant material, the Organicore case still offers drop protection up to eight feet thanks to its Impact Struts technology.

    Three color options are available, including the Eucalyptus one I tried out.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Back of the Organicore case

    Back of the Organicore case

    The case has a soft touch surface and feels great in the hand. There is a perfectly cut opening for the rear camera assembly and the case offers some protection for this area due to the thickness of the case.

    MagSafe, wireless charging, and Apple Pay all work perfectly with your iPhone 12 in this case too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Two pieces of the Survivor Extreme case

    Two pieces of the Survivor Extreme case

    The Survivor Extreme case offers the highest level of drop protection, 16 feet, with a four-layer construction that separates out into a stiff frame inner shell and a multi-layer out shell.

    Two color options are available for $49.99. The Lightning port and ringer switch are covered with this case to help keep dust and dirt out of any openings in your iPhone 12.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Edge and bottom view

    Edge and bottom view

    There is a small port cover you lower to access the Lightning port.

    The edges are well protected with rigid plastic material that also have some texture for improved grip on your iPhone 12.

    The back is also well protected to keep it free from scratches.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Ringer switch incorporated on the case

    Ringer switch incorporated on the case

    One design aspect of the iPhone 12 that disappoints me is the tiny ringer switch that my fat fingers and short fingernails have a tough time manipulating. Thanks to the Survivor Extreme case there is a ringer switch provided as part of the side design of the case. I can now very easily flip the ringer switch.

    The raised volume buttons also make volume control much easier, especially given how Apple made these very flat on the iPhone 12.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Stashback wallet case for the iPhone 12

    Stashback wallet case for the iPhone 12

    I've used various wallet cases in the past so have to say I am not much of a fan of this Incipio Stashback case.

    Wireless charging and Apple Pay don't work with the case, the back and sliding door mechanism feels cheap and slides open too easily, and practically you can only carry two cards with the case. There are much better wallet options available and even Incipio's previous wallet cases were better designed.

    This is a $39.99 case with 14-feet drop protection, but is one of those rare cases I recommend you do not consider.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Incipio Grip for Apple iPhone 12

    Incipio Grip for Apple iPhone 12

    One of my favorites from Incipio is the Grip case. This $39.99 case adds very little size or weight to your iPhone 12, but greatly improves your ability to hold onto the phone and even has 14-feet drop protection.

    There are various textures in the side and edges of the case to help you hold onto your iPhone and these incorporate the colors of the case too. 

    Incipio's Impact Struts are used to provide impact protection while the case is also made with antimicrobial protection. This case also works with MagSafe, wireless charging, and Apple Pay. 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Left side of the Incipio Grip

    Left side of the Incipio Grip

    There are well-defined volume buttons and an ample ringer switch opening on the left side. The right side button is also easy to press with the Grip case.

    Five color options are available for this case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

The four new Apple iPhone 12 devices are available to purchase and case collections from Incipio and Survivor are now available to protect your new investment.

