Incipio DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Two layers provide 10 feet drop protection

Incipio launched its new DualPro case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It is available in Iridescent Red/Black and Black color options for just $29.99.

The DualPro case is constructed of two layers, thus the dual branding, with 10 fee drop test certification. There is a soft touch inner layer and a hard shell outer layer. You can separate the two layers, but in regular use simply slide your phone into the combined case.

Both color options have a soft touch outer shell to help improve the grip on your phone.

