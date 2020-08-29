Incipio DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Two layers provide 10 feet drop protection

  • Incipio DualPro cases in two colors

    Incipio DualPro cases in two colors

    Incipio launched its new DualPro case for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. It is available in Iridescent Red/Black and Black color options for just $29.99.

    The DualPro case is constructed of two layers, thus the dual branding, with 10 fee drop test certification. There is a soft touch inner layer and a hard shell outer layer. You can separate the two layers, but in regular use simply slide your phone into the combined case.

    Both color options have a soft touch outer shell to help improve the grip on your phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Iridescent Red/Black case

    Iridescent Red/Black case

    The Iridescent Red/Black color option is my favorite with a lovely, rich color. The soft touch outer shell reduces fingerprints and looks great.

    There is a large reinforced camera opening with a slight ridge around the opening to protect the camera module. 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised buttons and edges of the case

    Raised buttons and edges of the case

    There are buttons for the right side and volume buttons built into the case. They are very pronounced and easy to find and manipulate.

    The case provides protection along all four sides of the phone.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • S Pen silo, Incipio brand, and bottom material

    S Pen silo, Incipio brand, and bottom material

    The inner shock-absorbing core layer meets up with the hard polycarbonate outer shell on the top and bottom of the phone.

    The S Pen is easily accessed for use with your phone in the case.

    Wireless charging, Samsung Pay, and reverse wireless charging all work perfectly with the DualPro case wrapped around your Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised edges around the front

    Raised edges around the front

    The edges of the Incipio DualPro case rise above the display to protect it when you set it facedown on a table or surface.

    The Edge panel functionality is not restricted when the phone is mounted in the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings of the Black DualPro

    Bottom openings of the Black DualPro

    There are openings on the bottom for the S Pen, speaker, USB-C port, and microphone. No functionality is compromised while your phone is in the case and it adds very little size or weight to the package.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300 and for just $30 you can wrap your investment in an Incipio case to protect it from accidental drops or bumps. Two color options are available with these Designed for Samsung certified cases.

