Inside a medical marijuana dispensary

1 of 15
  • VidaCann Store main dispensary area

    VidaCann Store main dispensary area

    These facilities target the more upscale and sophisticated customer who has no ties to stoner culture.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Curaleaf Storefront, Deerfield Beach FL

    Curaleaf Storefront, Deerfield Beach FL

    Curaleaf's Deerfield Beach dispensary is on the site of a former pharmacy.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Curaleaf Products display

    Curaleaf Products display

    What you will find, for the most part, are completely sterile surroundings, with glass cabinets displaying generic-looking packaging.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Customer perusing price list at VidaCann

    Customer perusing price list at VidaCann

    Because of logistics issues stock at any dispensary can vary from location to location in many vertically integrated states like Florida.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • VidaCann Educational Event

    VidaCann Educational Event

    Many of these facilities also run educational seminars and classes on various aspects of medical marijuana wellness, including specific conditions such as PTSD or the needs of senior citizens.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • VidaCann Price List, Opening Day

    VidaCann Price List, Opening Day

    In Florida, THC is priced at about 12 cents per milligram for a typical vape cartridge. When purchased as raw distillate or concentrate, that price can drop down to about 7 cents per milligram.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • VidaCann Product Display

    VidaCann Product Display

    Most marijuana products sold are hybrids of different varieties of sativa and indica genetics that were created by breeders to produce different therapeutic effects.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img1744.jpg

    KNOX, in Lake Worth, Florida, is situated on the site of a former bank and secures the medication in a bank vault.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img2587.jpg

    Your local supermarket pharmacy or Wal-Mart has more interesting-looking products in their over-the-counter sections.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img2591.jpg

    The packaging of medical marijuana products in vertically integrated states are very generic and do not resemble recreational products.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • VidaCann Products Display

    VidaCann Products Display

    The packaging of medical marijuana products in vertically integrated states are very generic and do not resemble recreational products.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Curaleaf Products Display

    Curaleaf Products Display

    The packaging of medical marijuana products in vertically integrated states are very generic and do not resemble recreational products.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img6539.jpg

    These secure medical facilities require private security personnel, video surveillance, and locked out reception areas from the main dispensary operation,

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img6540.jpg

    Curaleaf Medical Cannabis Dispensary located at 1125 North Dixie Highway, Suite C, Lake Worth, Florida (PRNewsfoto/Curaleaf Florida)

    Photo by: Hand-out, Curaleaf Florida

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • img2644-2.jpg

    VidaCann in Deerfield Beach, FL has ample space for educational events.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

1 of 15

Dispensaries in vertically integrated states like Florida are not "head shops" with black light posters, glass paraphernalia, and other trappings straight out of a Cheech & Chong movie.

Read More Read Less

VidaCann Store main dispensary area

These facilities target the more upscale and sophisticated customer who has no ties to stoner culture.

Caption by: Jason Perlow

1 of 15

Related Topics:

Tech Industry After Hours CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2