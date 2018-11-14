Inside a medical marijuana dispensary

Best gifts: 20 luxury gadgets for the billionaire who has everything
These facilities target the more upscale and sophisticated customer who has no ties to stoner culture.
Curaleaf's Deerfield Beach dispensary is on the site of a former pharmacy.
What you will find, for the most part, are completely sterile surroundings, with glass cabinets displaying generic-looking packaging.
Because of logistics issues stock at any dispensary can vary from location to location in many vertically integrated states like Florida.
Many of these facilities also run educational seminars and classes on various aspects of medical marijuana wellness, including specific conditions such as PTSD or the needs of senior citizens.
In Florida, THC is priced at about 12 cents per milligram for a typical vape cartridge. When purchased as raw distillate or concentrate, that price can drop down to about 7 cents per milligram.
Most marijuana products sold are hybrids of different varieties of sativa and indica genetics that were created by breeders to produce different therapeutic effects.
KNOX, in Lake Worth, Florida, is situated on the site of a former bank and secures the medication in a bank vault.
Your local supermarket pharmacy or Wal-Mart has more interesting-looking products in their over-the-counter sections.
The packaging of medical marijuana products in vertically integrated states are very generic and do not resemble recreational products.
These secure medical facilities require private security personnel, video surveillance, and locked out reception areas from the main dispensary operation,
Curaleaf Medical Cannabis Dispensary located at 1125 North Dixie Highway, Suite C, Lake Worth, Florida (PRNewsfoto/Curaleaf Florida)
Photo by: Hand-out, Curaleaf Florida
VidaCann in Deerfield Beach, FL has ample space for educational events.
Dispensaries in vertically integrated states like Florida are not "head shops" with black light posters, glass paraphernalia, and other trappings straight out of a Cheech & Chong movie.
