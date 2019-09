The Files app was introduced in iOS 11. For the first time it gave iOS users the option to directly access files -- but not much more.

In iPadOS you can plug in a USB-C thumb drive, disk, or SSD. Then you drag and drop files and folders from one location to another. Very handy if you work with a lot of files or don't like paying Apple's outrageous iPad storage prices!

The green arrow points to the Files app. Click to open Files.