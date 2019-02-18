iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.1.4? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life

If this is the case, the best thing to do is wait a couple of days for the install to settle down. Following the installation of a major iOS update there are all sorts of things going on in the background, from indexing all your files to carrying out analysis on your photos to make them searchable.

All of this takes CPU power, which in turn takes battery power.

For the first few days after installing a major iOS update (and this also applies to some minor updates too) my advice is to keep a charger handy and not worry too much about the battery life because unpredictability is the norm.