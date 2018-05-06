Make the Kessel Run in Solo's new Millennium Falcon Otterbox Symmetry Apple iPhone X case

A couple of weeks ago the OtterBox newsletter hit my inbox and I saw it was releasing new Solo: A Star Wars Story cases. As soon as I saw the Millennium Falcon as one of the three new color options I placed my order to protect my iPhone X.

OtterBox also has a Chewbacca and another color option with various Star Wars symbols. The Millennium Falcon option has the brand-new Falcon in the form it was built and originally owned by Lando.

The case provides OtterBox certified drop protection. It is a one piece case that has a fairly substantial bumper around the edges that also rises above the display to keep your screen protected when you set it face down on a table.

Each case is available now for $44.95.