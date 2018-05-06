Make the Kessel Run in Solo's new Millennium Falcon Otterbox Symmetry Apple iPhone X case

Mobility
A couple of weeks ago the OtterBox newsletter hit my inbox and I saw it was releasing new Solo: A Star Wars Story cases. As soon as I saw the Millennium Falcon as one of the three new color options I placed my order to protect my iPhone X.
OtterBox also has a Chewbacca and another color option with various Star Wars symbols. The Millennium Falcon option has the brand-new Falcon in the form it was built and originally owned by Lando.
The case provides OtterBox certified drop protection. It is a one piece case that has a fairly substantial bumper around the edges that also rises above the display to keep your screen protected when you set it face down on a table.
Each case is available now for $44.95.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A framed camera opening lets you continue to take photos and video without concern. The raised camera on the back of the iPhone X is also well protected.
The blue image on the back extends around to about half way on the edge.
There are also openings in the bottom for the speaker and Lightning port.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While you can see the words The All-New Millennium Falcon on the lower back, the OtterBox name is also embedded into the back of the case. The two shades of blue and white look great together.
One aspect of this glossy back finish is that I can easily slide my iPhone X in and out of my jeans pocket, which is something other cases often prevent.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The volume buttons are easy to press and work well.
My fingernails are pretty short so I have a bit of a tough time activating the ringer switch since the sides are quite substantial in providing side protection for your iPhone X.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a lot of polycarbonate and rubber providing protection for your iPhone X.
The Symmetry Series is a single piece case design so you just work your iPhone X into the case around the edges. The inside back prevents scratches and the rubber bumper protects against drops.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Han Solo is my favorite Star Wars character so the day OtterBox announced new Solo: A Star Wars Story cases I placed my order and have one wrapped around my Apple iPhone X.
A couple of weeks ago the OtterBox newsletter hit my inbox and I saw it was releasing new Solo: A Star Wars Story cases. As soon as I saw the Millennium Falcon as one of the three new color options I placed my order to protect my iPhone X.
OtterBox also has a Chewbacca and another color option with various Star Wars symbols. The Millennium Falcon option has the brand-new Falcon in the form it was built and originally owned by Lando.
The case provides OtterBox certified drop protection. It is a one piece case that has a fairly substantial bumper around the edges that also rises above the display to keep your screen protected when you set it face down on a table.
Each case is available now for $44.95.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion