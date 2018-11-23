Nokia 7.1 and Motorola Z3 Play

Google’s Night Sight mode for Pixel phones in pictures
Taking photos in a dark environment has always been a weak spot of most smartphone cameras. That is, until Night Sight was released.
The Motorola Z3 Play and the Nokia 7.1
Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)
Caption by: Chris Duckett
The bottom of the battery pack on the left, and the Z3 Play on the right, show how the Moto Mods attach to the phone.
Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Front view of the Nokia 7.1
Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Rear view of the Nokia 7.1
Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Both ends of the mobile mid-tier duke it out -- one armed with modularity, the other with a stripped down version of Android and a killer screen.
The Motorola Z3 Play and the Nokia 7.1
Caption by: Chris Duckett
Join Discussion