Nokia 7.1 and Motorola Z3 Play

1 of 4
  • motorola-z3-play-nokia-71-1.jpg

    The Motorola Z3 Play and the Nokia 7.1

    Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • motorola-z3-play-nokia-71-2.jpg

    The bottom of the battery pack on the left, and the Z3 Play on the right, show how the Moto Mods attach to the phone.

    Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • motorola-z3-play-nokia-71-3.jpg

    Front view of the Nokia 7.1

    Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

  • motorola-z3-play-nokia-71-4.jpg

    Rear view of the Nokia 7.1

    Photo by: (Image: Sebaztian Barns/ZDNet)

    Caption by: Chris Duckett

1 of 4

Both ends of the mobile mid-tier duke it out -- one armed with modularity, the other with a stripped down version of Android and a killer screen.

Read More Read Less

The Motorola Z3 Play and the Nokia 7.1

Caption by: Chris Duckett

1 of 4

Related Topics:

Mobility Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3