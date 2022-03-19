/>
Nomad Apple Watch 7 Sport Band review: in pictures

The newest version of Nomad's Sport band offers more than Apple's minimalist Sport band with optimized ventilation openings, secure pin and tuck clasp, and attractive colors.
nomad-aw7-sport-band-8.jpg
1 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Apple Watch Sport Band in Marine Blue and Lunar Gray

nomad-aw7-sport-band-2.jpg
2 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lunar Gray with ventilation openings

nomad-aw7-sport-band-3.jpg
3 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Secure pin and tuck system

nomad-aw7-sport-band-7.jpg
4 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Marine Blue with green Apple Watch

nomad-aw7-sport-band-1.jpg
5 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Comfortable and secure

nomad-aw7-sport-band-4.jpg
6 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lunar Gray band

nomad-aw7-sport-band-5.jpg
7 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lunar Gray with green Apple Watch

nomad-aw7-sport-band-6.jpg
8 of 8 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lunar Gray and Marine Blue band options

