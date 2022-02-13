/>
Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max case review: in pictures
Nomad cases are some of the best available for Apple products and the new Sport series is lovely while the Horween leather on the Modern Leather case is classic.
|
By
Matthew Miller
|
Feb. 13, 2022, 8:51 a.m. PT
|
Topic:
Mobility
1 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max lineup
2 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Modern Leather case in Rustic Brown
3 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Lovely Horween leather
4 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Not a fan of the raised buttons
5 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bottom of the Modern Leather case
6 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Inside microfiber material and MagSafe support
7 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Lovely Marine Blue Sport case
8 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Perfect metal buttons
9 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Bottom of the Sport case
10 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Lunar Gray looks nice with Graphite iPhone 13 Pro Max
11 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Left side buttons and ringer switch opening
12 of 12
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
MagSafe compatible back panel
