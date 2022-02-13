/>
Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max case review: in pictures

Nomad cases are some of the best available for Apple products and the new Sport series is lovely while the Horween leather on the Modern Leather case is classic.
Topic: Mobility
nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-7.jpg
1 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Nomad iPhone 13 Pro Max lineup

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-4.jpg
2 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Modern Leather case in Rustic Brown

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-6.jpg
3 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lovely Horween leather

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-5.jpg
4 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Not a fan of the raised buttons

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-outside-1.jpg
5 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bottom of the Modern Leather case

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-8.jpg
6 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Inside microfiber material and MagSafe support

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-1.jpg
7 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lovely Marine Blue Sport case

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-2.jpg
8 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Perfect metal buttons

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-outside-3.jpg
9 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Bottom of the Sport case

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-3.jpg
10 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Lunar Gray looks nice with Graphite iPhone 13 Pro Max

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-9.jpg
11 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Left side buttons and ringer switch opening

nomad-iphone-13-pro-max-outside-2.jpg
12 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

MagSafe compatible back panel

