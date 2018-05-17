OnePlus 6: Images, specs and impressions from the launch

As with most smartphone launches these days, the key specs of the OnePlus 6 were widely leaked beforehand. However, co-founder Carl Pei had a surprise up his sleeve in the shape of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones, which he unveiled before introducing the new handset.

The new Bluetooth earphones, which will be available from 5 June at £69 ($69/€69), are rated for 8 hours of battery life (less if you turn the volume up high) and recharge quickly -- 5h of audio from 10 minutes' charging, according to the company. The earbuds clip together magnetically, pausing the music you're listening to and resuming when pulled apart. You can also answer calls by separating the earbuds.