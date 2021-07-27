Parallels Toolbox 5.0 for Windows and Mac, in pictures

Parallels Toolbox 4.5 for PCs, M1 and Intel Macs
Parallels Toolbox 4.5 suite now supports M1-powered Macs, as well as introducing a revamped interface, and the addition of a customizable dashboard.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Parallels Toolbox is an all-in-one solution with over 30 tools for macOS and Windows 10.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion