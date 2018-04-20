Photos: Cold War ZX Spectrum clones spawned behind the Iron Curtain

The iconic ZX Spectrum's launch on April 23, 1982, was a landmark in the home computer era in the UK, but its influence extended far beyond those shores.

At a time when patent wars were less relevant, Eastern Europe produced some of the most creative Speccy clones. Children of all ages would insert smuggled tapes into their cassette players and wait for several minutes for games such as Chuckie Egg or Manic Miner to load.

These home computers were bulkier that the original and often had faulty keyboards. However, many of today's tech professionals learned how to code on these machines.

These are some of the most unusual Eastern European ZX Spectrum replicas.

Elwro 800 Junior

This Polish home computer had its case adapted from a toy organ. The wire stand was intended to support sheet music.

Elwro 800 Junior launched in 1986 and was made by Elwro Electronic Factory of Wroclaw. It was mainly designed to be used in schools. It runs CP/J, an operating system that cloned CP/M and was designed for network appliances.