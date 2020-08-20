Pitfalls to Avoid when Interpreting Machine Learning Models

    Any interpretation of relationships in the data is only as good as the model it is based on. Both under- and overfitting can lead to bad models with a misleading interpretation.

    => Use proper resampling techniques to assess model performance.

    Don't use a complex ML model when a simple model has the same (or better) performance or when the gain in performance would be irrelevant. 

    => Check the performance of simple models first, gradually increase complexity.

    When features depend on each other (as they usually do) interpretation becomes tricky, since effects can't be separated easily. 

    => Analyze feature dependence. Be careful with the interpretation of dependent features. Use appropriate methods.

    Correlation is a special case of dependence. The data can be dependent in much more complex ways.

    => In addition to correlation, analyze data with alternative association measures such as HSIC.

    Interactions between features can "mask" feature effects. 

    => Analyze interactions with e.g. 2D-PDP and the interactions measures.

    There are many sources of uncertainty: model bias, model variance, estimation variance of the interpretation method. 

    => In addition to point estimates of (e.g., feature importance) quantify the variance. Be aware of what is treated as 'fixed.'

    If you have many features and don't adjust for multiple comparisons, many features will be falsely discovered as relevant for your model. 

    => Use p-value correction methods.

    Per default, the relationship modeled by your ML model may not be interpreted as causal effects.

    => Check whether assumption can be made for a causal interpretation.

Modern requirements for machine learning models include both high predictive performance and model interpretability. A team of experts in explainable AI highlights pitfalls to avoid when addressing model interpretation, and discusses open issues for further research. Images created by Cristoph Molnar: https://twitter.com/ChristophMolnar/status/1281272026192326656

