PureGear cases for Apple iPhone XR: Clear cases show off the bright colors, protect the iPhone

I've only had the iPhone XR for three days, but it's likely to stick around and replace my iPhone X. I'm enjoying the performance, camera, apps, and Coral color. It's still a glass sandwich though so a case is a prudent choice.
The folks at PureGear offer several options for the iPhone XR and sent along a couple different styles to check out. The Slim Shell case and DualTek Clear case arrived on Friday and both are great options for protection while letting you enjoy one of the six available colors of the iPhone XR.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The PureGear folks asked me what color cases I would like to test and I said I liked the darker color options versus the brightly colored options. I was sent black and navy blue DualTek Clear cases and I could not be happier with the two colors. The DualTek case is available now for $34.99.
Combined with my Coral iPhone XR, the blue one gives me a US Coast Guard Academy color combination so I can show suppor for my alma mater with my iPhone in this case. Incidentally, the black ones arrival gives me a very cool looking Halloween color iPhone XR and case combination. The black with the Coral also looks super sharp and I may be using this case combo long after Halloween.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Lightning port, speaker, and mic openings are present on the DualTek case while also offering protection for the bottom and the two bottom corners. Note the reinforced corners that are designed to help your iPhone survive drops.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The DualTek case has defined textured side grip strips to provide serious hold power to your iPhone XR. It also has integrated corner bumpers for additional drop protection in an area that is a common landing area when you drop your phone. The case meets MIL-STD 810G shock resistant testing so you have a better chance of your iPhone XR surviving a drop.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The back is completely clear so you can enjoy the color of your selected iPhone XR. The clear back is made of scratch-resistant clear material and looks great. There are also a few small nubs on the back to hold your iPhone XR above a table top when you set it down.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The DualTek Clear case is lightweight and looks great. The case material over the volume buttons and right side button are a bit hard to press compared to other case buttons I have tested. It takes a bit of getting used to, but at least you won't accidentally press the buttons.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The textured gray strips help you hold onto your iPhone XR when in the DualTek case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Also: Apple iPhone XR first take review: Coral is not really orange and an iPhone XR is just like any other iPhone X
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Around the front, the edges rise slightly higher than the display so that the screen is also not resting on the table when you set your phone face down.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Slim Shell case is available in black/clear and clear/clear for a price of $29.99. The black color is found just along the edges of the case so there isn't much difference between the two color options.
One unique feature of this PureGear case I haven't seen before on any other case is the use of metal right side, power, and volume buttons. This adds an element of quality while also making the buttons esy to find and activate.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The case is a one-piece case that is easy to snap on while also keeping your iPhone secure. The new iPhone XR is slippery, like most phones today, so it's nice to see that the PureGear Slim Shell case adds a matte finish silicone bumper around the edges that provides great additional grip to your iPhone.
PureGear offers a 30-day warranty and a one-year warranty. The cases are designed in California. PureGear also offers excellent academic and military discounts so you can save quite a bit if you have one of these qualifying aspects.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The clear back shows off the iPhone XR color and Apple logo. There are also three small nubs to keep the scratch-resistant clear back free from scratches.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The clear case lets you enjoy your selected iPhone XR color while also providing some protection for your phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Apple offers six colors of iPhone XR so if you choose one of the bright colored ones then you likely want to show off that color. PureGear clear case options give you a better grip on your phone while letting you show off its great looks.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
