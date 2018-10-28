PureGear cases for Apple iPhone XR: Clear cases show off the bright colors, protect the iPhone

I've only had the iPhone XR for three days, but it's likely to stick around and replace my iPhone X. I'm enjoying the performance, camera, apps, and Coral color. It's still a glass sandwich though so a case is a prudent choice.

The folks at PureGear offer several options for the iPhone XR and sent along a couple different styles to check out. The Slim Shell case and DualTek Clear case arrived on Friday and both are great options for protection while letting you enjoy one of the six available colors of the iPhone XR.

