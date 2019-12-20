Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition hands-on: in pictures

  • Outside of the retail package

  • Slide off the out sleeve to reveal Kylo Ren in his helmet

  • Lift up the flap to reveal a leather slip case and Kylo Ren souvenir

  • The metal Kylo Ren souvenir is iconic

  • Soft leather case with etched design

  • Star Wars branding on the leather case

  • Slide out the bottom of the box to reveal the phone and Galaxy Buds

  • The Note 10 Plus has red highlights around the camera opening

  • The left side buttons are also colored red

  • The back of the phone has Samsung, First Order symbol, and Star Wars branding

  • A red S Pen completes the phone kit

  • The case still shows off the red around the cameras

  • Default lock screen wallpaper

  • The red S Pen makes lightsaber sounds when extracting and retracting it

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds included in the case

  • These ones are unique with red lining and black earbuds

  • Dark side theme is available

  • Icons show some of the theme elements

  • Plenty of first order wallpaper too

  • Some Samsung apps, like the dialer, have theme elements

  • Various icons are included as stickers too

  • More stickers available to owners of this phone

  • Default lock screen

  • There is even a Star Wars always-on display option

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is one of the best smartphones available today. With the release of the new Star Wars Rise of Skywalker movie, Samsung released a themed device with hardware and software elements depicting Kylo Ren in various ways.

