Speck has a number of case options available now for the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Samples of the Presidio Grip, Presidio Pro, Presidio Stay Clear, and Presidio Clear+Glitter were sent along to evaluate. The Glitter case is priced at $44.95 while all of the others are $39.95.

All of the Speck products include Microban antimicrobial technology and 13-foot drop protection. Some greatly enhance your ability to hold onto your iPhone while others provide unfiltered ability to enjoy the look of your new iPhone 11.

Most Presidio Speck cases have two to five color options to choose from and I was able to try out several colors for both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

