Speck Presidio cases for Apple iPhone SE: Two layer drop protection

Given that the iPhone 7 and 8 have essentially the same form factor as the new iPhone SE, case makers were quick to make cases available to consumers. Speck has a host of case options for the new Apple iPhone SE and I tried out three Presidio models.
The Presidio Stay Clear, Presidio Pro, and my personal favorite, the Presidio Grip, were tested on my red iPhone SE. The Stay Clear shows off the color of your iPhone, the Pro model is slim and sleek with anti-microbial treatment, and the Grip offers serious hand-holding power with raised ridges that almost stick to your hands.
I purchased the red iPhone SE because I like the looks of the phone and enjoy cases where I can see my color choice. The Presidio Stay Clear is designed to stay as clear as the day you bought it with resistance to UV rays that cause yellowing and resistance to oils.
This $39.95 phone case has two layers of protection and has been drop tested to eight feet. There is an ample opening for the camera and flash on the back with reinforced corners.
There are large buttons on the left side to easily control the volume. The opening for the ringer switch lets you easily access and control it.
The clear case shows off the color of your iPhone SE.
The speaker area and Lightning port are open on the bottom. As shown in the picture, there is substantial thickness along the edges of the case.
The Presidio Pro case is coming soon for $39.95 with four color options available. Colors include Black/Black, Filigree Grey/Slate Grey, Meadow Pink/Vintage Purple, and Coast Blue/Black.
The back material is soft to the touch with a matte finish. The case won't slide around on the table and is easy to hold in your hand.
One unique aspect of this case is that it has anti-microbial treatment that inhibits growth of bacteria.
While this case covers up the iPhone, I like the way the red shows through the bottom openings in the Presidio Pro. The black and red has a dark side look to it when matched together.
This case is sleek and slim, as seen in this bottom view, but still has been drop-tested to 10 feet.
The $39.95 Presidio Grip is all about the holding power, thanks to all of the raised ridges around the sides and back of the case.
Seven color options are available in the Presidio Grip design. The hard plastic material between the grip lines is scratch-resistant so will also look good after extended use.
The Presidio Grip has an Impactium shock barrier that works to disperse shock from drops. It is rated for 10 feet drop protection.
The raised buttons on a Speck Presidio Grip are the best I have ever seen on a phone. They are distinct, soft-touch rubber, and are easy to manipulate when the case is on the phone.
The raised ridges wrap around the edges as shown in this photo so you shouldn't drop your iPhone SE when tucked into a Presidio Grip case.
Even though the new Apple iPhone SE is attractively priced for the masses, it is still prudent to protect the phone from drops. Speck has a few options available to aid in protecting your iPhone from drops eight to ten feet high.
