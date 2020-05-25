Speck Presidio cases for Apple iPhone SE: Two layer drop protection

Given that the iPhone 7 and 8 have essentially the same form factor as the new iPhone SE, case makers were quick to make cases available to consumers. Speck has a host of case options for the new Apple iPhone SE and I tried out three Presidio models.

The Presidio Stay Clear, Presidio Pro, and my personal favorite, the Presidio Grip, were tested on my red iPhone SE. The Stay Clear shows off the color of your iPhone, the Pro model is slim and sleek with anti-microbial treatment, and the Grip offers serious hand-holding power with raised ridges that almost stick to your hands.

