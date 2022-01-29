Spigen case roundup: Affordable protection for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Spigen is one of my personal favorites for cases and currently offers 10 case options for the Galaxy S21 FE. It also has glass protectors for the back camera and front display with charging solutions also available.

Cases range in price from $19.99 to $39.99 with some clear options to show off your S21 FE color choice, various levels of protection, a kickstand option, and a hidden credit card option.

