Spigen case roundup: Affordable protection for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Spigen is one of my personal favorites for cases and currently offers 10 case options for the Galaxy S21 FE. It also has glass protectors for the back camera and front display with charging solutions also available.
Cases range in price from $19.99 to $39.99 with some clear options to show off your S21 FE color choice, various levels of protection, a kickstand option, and a hidden credit card option.
The Spigen Tough Armor case is its most protective model with extreme impact foam lining the inside of the case. A TPU layer then covers your phone with a hard shell plastic outer layer protecting your phone from drops and bumps.
The Tough Armor case is available in black for $39.99. Button covers are built into the case so you can easily active the volume and power buttons while raised edges help protect the display too.
One useful feature for those who enjoy watching video content on their phones or use their phones for video calling is the integrated kickstand on the back of the case. It isn't as rigid and durable as I would like, but it serves its purpose.
The TPU part of the case heps you hold on to the phone while the matte plastic hard shell protects it.
The cameras on the back are well protected by the Tough Armor case. There is no impact on cellular reception with the case, despite its solid drop protection.
The case is well built and stays securely in place on the phone.
One of my favorite Spigen series is the Rugged Armor lineup. It is very affordable at just $24.99 and incorporates carbon fiber highlights in the case. There is some style and flair to the case while being very functional.
The case makes it very easy to hold onto your phone and has no impact on the functionality of wireless charging, Samsung Pay, or any other feature of the phone.
While several of these cases have button covers, my favorite is found on the Rugged Armor case. Distinct, prominent buttons make it easy to find and press them without looking.
The carbon fiber design elements on the sides also look great on this case.
There is a carbon fiber patch on the lower back of the Spigen Rugged Armor case with the Spigen name embedded into the case material.
The matte black finish looks classy and the materials are very well assembled in the case so it will last you for years.
The Spigen Thin Fit case is priced at just $19.99 and is a good option for the minimalist. The area around the camera is reminiscent of the S21 contour camera design with good protection of all three rear cameras.
It is available in matte black and fits snugly and securely on the phone. It weighs in at just an ounce and yet provides good all-around device protection.
Even the raised buttons on the right side of the case have a minimalist design with open cutouts around the buttons. They are easy to press and protect the phone's buttons too.
If you want to carry a couple of cards with your phone, then Spigen also offers the Slim Armor CS for $39.99. The back panel slides over to reveal your cash/card storage compartment. With this case, you do lose some wireless features due to the card placement over the lower back of the phone so keep that in mind.
The case has a dual-layer design so is great for protecting your phone from drops and bumps. It is still a very light case at just 1.7 ounces so while it add a bit of bulk to the back it is a fairly slim case too.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is perfect for those who have a colorful Galaxy S21 FE, unlike the graphite review unit I tested, as it shows off the full color of the phone. It is priced at $29.99 and has clear material that is designed to prevent yellowing so it will remain crystal clear.
The sides are softer TPU so you can grip onto the phone while the back panel insert is polycarbonate hard material to protect your phone from drops, scratches, and accidents.
The buttons are easy to find and press, the camera protection is great, and the bottom ports are easy to access.
The TPU edges of the Ultra Hybrid case rise just above the display to help protect it. Even better, pick up an AlignMaster GLAS.tR screen protector for $34.99 and add a sacrificial glass screen protector to your Galaxy S21 FE.
The protector comes with all you need to quickly and flawlessly install the protector with an alignment tray for perfect, bubble-free installation. The tempered glass protector has a 9H hardness rating with an oleophobic coating too.
Your fingers flow over the protector for perfect use. There is no impact on the functionality or usability of your phone.
