Top storage devices and adapters for your iPad and iPhone

There are dozens of different memory sticks in Kingston's DataTraveler range, many of which offer encryption and other features that are specifically aimed at business users. Most of these still use the older USB-A interface, but the microDuo 3C hedges its bets by including both USB-A and USB-C connectors, which will allow it to work with an iPad Pro as well as most laptop and desktop computers. It's available with 32GB, 64GB or 128GB storage, and if you're using an iPhone or iPad that has a Lightning connector then there's a similar model called the Bolt Duo that has Lightning and USB-A connectors.

From £9.59 (inc. VAT) / $20 for 32GB

Kingston