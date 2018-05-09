Ten Alexa skills to celebrate Mom

Innovation
Alexa has many native talents, but you can extend her capabilities with skills. In this gallery, we spotlight ten skills that can help Mom celebrate her special day.
Compliment Mom with a set of customized compliments. This is an Alexa Blueprint. Create your own skill name, add a bunch of compliments, and run the skill.
Are you out of ideas for what to get Mom? Simply say, "Open Mother's Day Gift Ideas." Each time you do, the skill responds with "Here's your gift idea." They change and some of them aren't bad ideas.
With this Alexa Blueprint, you can tell Mom's story, complete with sound effects and personalized details. Go into the skill editor and add details, pauses, and sound effects.
While we're a bit loath to promote a specific brand, the 1-800-Flowers skill gives you a good idea of how shopping might work through Alexa and a voice interface. Plus, if you're late and you haven't thought of a gift, you can send flowers to Mom. It's a bit complex, because you need to enable Amazon Pay and give address information, but it's really the thought that counts.
This is about as simple as it gets. Say "Alexa, special message" and Alexa responds with "Happy Mother's Day."
This is a winner for Mom and everyone in the family. Simply enable Zen Sounds and Alexa will play a nice relaxing sound or melody ranging from healing sounds, spiritual sounds, thunder, rain, beach, and Japanese garden.
This isn't as much for Mom as it is a virtual Mom. Whenever you need motherly advice, simply say "Alexa, ask Mom advice," and she'll give you a pearl of wisdom.
This skill has a bunch of fun features. You can have it say some fun things for Mom, get some motherly advice and sayings, or learn how to make Mom breakfast. Do everyone a favor and make some breakfast.
It's always nice for Mom to have a reminder of the nice things in life. The Daily Affirmation skill provides a healthy, pleasant, and uplifting thought for the day.
This is a fun skill. You never know exactly what it will say, but it has a huge library of classic poems. All you have to do is say, "Alexa, recite a poem," and she does.
We all love Mom. Now, you can use your Amazon Echo or Dot to show her how much you care.
