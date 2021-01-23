TestM iPhone testing app

1 of 22
  • TestM - Main screen

    TestM - Main screen

    For more information about the TestM iPhone diagnostics app, click here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Quick Test screen

    TestM - Quick Test screen

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Earpiece test

    TestM - Earpiece test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Feedback for earpiece test

    TestM - Feedback for earpiece test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Stress test

    TestM - Stress test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Stress test in action

    TestM - Stress test in action

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Touch screen test

    TestM - Touch screen test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Touch screen trst in action

    TestM - Touch screen trst in action

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Speaker test

    TestM - Speaker test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Back camera test

    TestM - Back camera test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Telephoto camera test

    TestM - Telephoto camera test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Ultrawide camera test

    TestM - Ultrawide camera test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Bluetooth test

    TestM - Bluetooth test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Vibration test

    TestM - Vibration test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - GPS test

    TestM - GPS test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Touch accuracy test

    TestM - Touch accuracy test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Pinch test

    TestM - Pinch test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Buttons test

    TestM - Buttons test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Buttons test in action

    TestM - Buttons test in action

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Charger test

    TestM - Charger test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Light sensor test

    TestM - Light sensor test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TestM - Wi-Fi test

    TestM - Wi-Fi test

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 22

The TestM diagnostic mode offers 26 tests, which range from testing the cameras, touchscreen, microphone, and even the haptic engine, to a comprehensive stress test that pushes the battery and thermal dissipation to the limits.

Read More Read Less

TestM - Main screen

For more information about the TestM iPhone diagnostics app, click here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 22

Related Topics:

iPhone Hardware Apple Mobility Smartphones Reviews

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2