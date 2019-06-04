The best beach reads for hackers in 2019

You should consider reading up on how it all started to gain a clear view of the evolution of hacking and the state of cybersecurity today.

Steven Levy's book, Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution, is a great place to start in order to explore hacking from the 1950s to early 80s, and how the first hackers and their talents for problem-solving evolved into a set of community principles still alive today.

Price: $13.38 (paperback), $13.22 (ebook)

