The best last-minute tech gifts, gadgets for your mom this Christmas

  • Kindle Paperwhite

    Kindle Paperwhite

    Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite could be a gift gratefully received this Christmas. The affordable e-reader is slim and light, easily thrown into a bag and can be used to both read and access books from the Amazon Kindle store.

    The latest variant of the product line comes with a 300dpi display and a battery life of weeks on a single charge.

    Price: $119.99

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Aura frames

    Aura frames

    For a modern twist on a tradition photo frame this Christmas, your mom might appreciate an Aura frame, a 9.7-inch HD display which can be used to load and share photos from the cloud. An interesting feature is the use of gesture control, in which swiping can result in image switches.

    Price: $299

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • HoMedics Shiatsu massage pillow

    HoMedics Shiatsu massage pillow

    If your mom is constantly on the go and could do with some relaxation over Christmas and beyond, the HoMedics Shiatsu massage pillow could make a great gift over the holiday season.

    Price: $49.99

    Via: Best Buy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Flic

    Flic

    Flic buttons are small, stickable devices which have three modes -- click, double-click, and hold, to perform a variety of tasks. These buttons can be programmed to do everything from controlling home lights, sending a text message, connecting to a smart speaker and launching a music playlist, or pinging phones.

    The buttons are based on if this, then that (IFTTT), leading to countless possibilities and countless ways which your mom could make use of on a daily basis.

    Price: $34.99

    Via: Flic

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Ring Doorbell

    Ring Doorbell

    Work, being in and out of our houses, and rushing about can mean that we miss important parcels and deliveries all too easily these days.

    A gift which can take this annoyance out of daily life for your mom is the Ring Doorbell, a smart alternative to traditional systems which can be used to monitor visitors to your home and permit users to see and remotely speak to them, doubling as a security system.

    Price: $99.99

    Via: Ring

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Illy Y5 coffee machine

    Illy Y5 coffee machine

    The Illy Y5 coffee machine could be a great gift for your mom this year to help kickstart her day. The coffee maker is Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled from a mobile device with customizable temperature and brew settings.

    The machine is also Amazon Dash compatible, which means that replacement coffee can be automatically ordered when you are running low.

    Price: $199.99

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Anker Astro portable charger

    Anker Astro portable charger

    A useful and affordable gift or stocking filler this year could be the Anker Astro portable charger. This slimline, 5200mAh battery charger is small enough to be thrown into a bag and can be used to charge mobile devices on the go -- an accessory which may come in handy for your mom.

    Price: $19.99

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Smart Home aroma diffuser

    Smart Home aroma diffuser

    A pretty and affordable gift for your mom over the holiday season could be the Smart Home aroma diffuser, a 400ml-capacity product which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for hands-free control and is also equipped with automatic timers.

    Price: $43.99

    Via: Wonderful Scents

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Roku streaming stick

    Roku streaming stick

    Your mom might enjoy the Roku streaming stick this Christmas, a media streaming dongle which can be plugged into television sets -- via HDMI -- in order to access content stored on Google, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and thousands of other apps.

    Price: $43

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Arf automatic pet feeder

    Arf automatic pet feeder

    If your mom is an animal lover, an Arf automatic pet feeder could be an interesting gift for Christmas -- as well as a means to make sure her pets are fed during the day. The automatic feeder can be customized for up to four meals per day with tailored portion sizes.

    Price: $89.99

    Via: Chewy

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Fitbit Versa

    Fitbit Versa

    If your mom is a fitness fan or has exercise goals in mind for next year, you might want to gift her with a Fitbit Versa, a wearable fitness and sleep tracker which also acts like a typical watch.

    The Versa contains some interesting features, including breathing exercises tailored to the wearer, reminders, progress reports, GPS, and on-screen workouts.

    Price: $149.95

    Via: Fitbit

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Smart vase

    Smart vase

    A simple, minimalist, but a multi-functional product for the home and perhaps your mom's bedside table is a vase from Uncommon Goods.

    The vase, available for purchase in different colors, also acts as a smartphone charger and stand.

    Price: $32

    Via: Uncommon Goods

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Nest thermostat

    Nest thermostat

    It might seem like an odd choice of gift for Christmas, but owning a smart thermostat is beneficial not only to monitor energy use and potentially cut costs but can also be a convenient way to control your heating remotely.

    The Nest thermostat is one such option and permits remote scheduling and control, has an optional learning system which tweaks the heating based on user patterns and wishes, and comes in a stylish package.

    Price: $249

    Via: Nest

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Neetto Gooseneck tablet stand

    Neetto Gooseneck tablet stand

    A budget-friendly gift for your mom this year is the Neetto Gooseneck tablet stand, a flexible holder which can be fixed to everything from desks to worktops.

    Price: $29.99

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Asoon smartwatch

    Asoon smartwatch

    You don't need to spend a fortune on a smartwatch, and if you are looking for a budget-friendly option for your mom this year, the Asoon smartwatch could be worth a look.

    The Asoon model is compatible with Android phones and offers basic functionality at a reasonable price. The stainless steel Bluetooth-compatible watch is equipped with phone call functionality, a pedometer, barometer, syncing with audio players, and more.

    Price: $19.99

    Via: Amazon

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  • Apple Watch Series 4

    Apple Watch Series 4

    A more expensive option for the iOS ecosystem is the Apple Watch Series 4. Apple's latest smartwatch offering contains a 64-bit dual processor, 16GB RAM, an OLED Retina display and is encased in silver aluminum.

    The smartwatch contains a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and is Bluetooth compatible. Apple's product can be used as a standard watch, can make and receive calls, act as an activity tracker and access a variety of apps for music, weather, news, and more.

    Price: $399+

    Via: Apple

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

Tech-savvy moms might appreciate a useful, fun, or relaxing gadget over Christmas. Check out some of our top picks.

