Totallee slim transparent case for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Minimalist bump and scratch resistance

Here is Samsung's latest foldable device.
Samsung's newest Galaxy S20 series is now available for pre-order and we have the Ultra 5G version in hand. It's a monster of a phone so a slim case is best to keep the size under control. Totallee offers black matte and transparent case options for the Galaxy S20 line.
It's only been a couple of days since we had the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in hand, but it has been wrapped in a Totallee thin transparent case since it arrived. The soft clear case is available now for $35.
The case is only 0.76 mm thin and 2.83 grams so you will barely notice it on the S20 Ultra 5G. However, soft material improves your grip on this big phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The transparent version of the Totallee case is clear so you can enjoy the look of your S20 Ultra 5G. It has full coverage for all four sides and the back of the phone.
There is no branding anywhere on the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are raised buttons over the phone buttons on the right side and they are easy to feel and manipulate.
The soft material also helps you hold onto the phone as it provides some grip.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The rear camera assembly of the S20 Ultra 5G is massive and the cutout on the Totallee case is perfectly cut to fit the cameras. There is also a ridge around the opening to help protect your the cameras when you set it down on the back.
Unfortunately, the wobble on a table design is still present with your phone in this case. Maybe there will be other cases available that even the back out so the phone rests as a more stable platform when set down on its back.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are openings along the bottom of the Totallee case for the USB-C port, speaker, and a microphone. The openings line up perfectly and the case fits tightly onto the phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of a phone so you are going to want a minimalist case to provide some protection. Totallee's ultra-thin cases are designed to help you hold your phone and protect it from scratches and bumps.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
