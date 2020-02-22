Totallee slim transparent case for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Minimalist bump and scratch resistance

Samsung's newest Galaxy S20 series is now available for pre-order and we have the Ultra 5G version in hand. It's a monster of a phone so a slim case is best to keep the size under control. Totallee offers black matte and transparent case options for the Galaxy S20 line.

It's only been a couple of days since we had the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G in hand, but it has been wrapped in a Totallee thin transparent case since it arrived. The soft clear case is available now for $35.

The case is only 0.76 mm thin and 2.83 grams so you will barely notice it on the S20 Ultra 5G. However, soft material improves your grip on this big phone.