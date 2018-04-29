Trekz Air wireless bone conduction headphones: Run safer hearing your environment

There are two kinds of runners, those that never use headphones and those that always do. I prefer listening to music to motivate me, distract me from the pain, and keep me occupied on long runs. However, in the fall and winter when I run in the dark, I don't have headphones with me so I can pay closer attention to my surroundings and increase my situational awareness.

The Trekz Air headphones from AfterShokz provide an excellent audio experience without ever even entering my ear canal. The Trekz Air use bone conduction technology to guide vibrations through the cheekbones to the inner ear.

I thought it was some kind of gimmick at first, but after testing them out for the last few weeks on my runs I am blown away by the performance of the headphones and don't think I can go back to having my ear canals filled with an earbud.