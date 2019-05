Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is know for making smartphone cases and with every new smartphone I get one of my first actions is to order a UAG case for it. A package arrived a couple of weeks ago that I was not expecting and I was very surprised to see two Apple Watch bands from UAG.

Apparently I was not paying attention to the latest news as UAG recently launched both Leather and Active watch straps for the Apple Watch, covering all series with two watch sizes available.

I was sent the Midnight (gray camo) Active and brown Leather models to test out with my 44mm Apple Watch Series 4. These are affordable bands with a price of $59.95 for the Active model and $69.95 for the Leather model.

