Vena vCommute case for the Google Pixel 3: Hidden card slot, drop protection, and kickstand

I've returned home to grab my phone, but am fine with leaving my wallet behind. With the new Vena vCommute case for the Google Pixel 3, you can carry your important cards with your phone.
We also now often enjoy media content on our phones so having the ability to prop up phones for video content is another reason people buy cases. The vCommute gives you the ability to prop up your Pixel 3 on a table and it may be the perfect combination case for many folks.
The case has a regular retail price of $39.99, but is priced at only $24.99 during the special launch period.
Matthew Miller
Vena uses its Cornerguard technology to help protect your Pixel 3 from drops. The interior of the case has some design elements in TPU material that help protect the back of your phone.
The back leather flap has three narrow panels that secure to the back of the case via magnets. You can fit three or four cards in the back and then move the panels to keep them hidden from view.
Due to the distance of the card slot away from the back of the phone, wireless charging doesn't work with your phone in the case.
The rear camera and flash have fairly precise openings on the back with a surrounding area that looks like carbon fiber. The fingerprint scanner is also fully usable when your Pixel 3 is mounted in the case.
The power and volume buttons are easy to find and manipulate.
I just recently moved my wife from a Samsung Galaxy S8 to a Pixel 3 and she required a wallet case. This design meets her exact needs and has helped make the transition to the Pixel 3 complete.
While wireless charging doesn't work with the case, the USB-C port is easily accessible for quick charging.
You can use the magnetic back and narrow panels of the leather movable back to enjoy media at a couple viewing angles.
The Vena vCommute has an opening on the back for the fingerprint scanner and an opening for the rear camera. No functionality is compromised with the Vena vCommute case.
The back leather panels feel good in the hand and give a bit of style to the case. You can purchase the case in black or this burgundy color.
Wallet cases are popular and so are cases with kickstands for media viewing. Vena combines both of these functions in a case that meets MIL STD 810G-516.6 certification for drop protection.
