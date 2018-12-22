Vena vCommute case for the Google Pixel 3: Hidden card slot, drop protection, and kickstand

I've returned home to grab my phone, but am fine with leaving my wallet behind. With the new Vena vCommute case for the Google Pixel 3, you can carry your important cards with your phone.

We also now often enjoy media content on our phones so having the ability to prop up phones for video content is another reason people buy cases. The vCommute gives you the ability to prop up your Pixel 3 on a table and it may be the perfect combination case for many folks.

The case has a regular retail price of $39.99, but is priced at only $24.99 during the special launch period.

Also: ZDNet's Google Pixel 3 review.