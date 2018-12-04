Want to switch from iPhone to Android? It can be done, but it's going to be painful

It's not the hardware. Buying a new smartphone is the easy bit. It's moving your data and getting replacements for all those apps and services you use.

Digital ecosystems are strange things in that you don't really start to feel the boundaries until you're already walled in, and by then it's usually too late -- or at least close to being too late -- to do much about it.

This is exactly how I feel about the iPhone ecosystem, and the broader Apple ecosystem. After many years of voluntarily embracing the ecosystem that Apple offered, I now feel trapped by it, and feel that the only reason I'm staying in it is because I'm being held hostage.

But I am planning my escape.

I probably need to explain the hostage thing a bit more. No, Tim Cook isn't over at the PC Doc HQ holding a lime green water pistol emoji to my head. But he is menacingly waving that cheery-looking squirt gun at my data and communications.

Fortunately, breaking free of iOS, and the wider Apple ecosystem, isn't impossible. I can't guarantee that you can get everything you put into the ecosystem out of it -- I'll come right out upfront and say that health data is one aspect, but would you want that to be easily migrated around? -- but for most people making the switch from iOS to Android won't be too hard.

Painful? Yes. Frustrating? Oh, for sure!

But not impossible.

And if you plan ahead of time for a possible future transition, you'll make the switch much easier if you choose to do so down the line.