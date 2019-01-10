What do influencers look for when working with brands?

Influencer marketing has become a common across consumer and tech sectors. In the 2018 State of Influencer Marketing report by Launchmetrics, in 2016 two out of three professionals claimed to have worked on influencer campaigns, rising to three out of four (78 percent) in 2017.

Online bathroom retailers Showerstoyou polled over 600 professionals in the US and UK on their views on influencer marketing. Nine out of ten professionals say influencer marketing campaigns are most effective for generating brand awareness, while almost seven our of ten say influencers are most effective for boosting sales.