Whoop 4.0 review: in pictures

The Whoop 4.0 is much more than a detailed sleep tracker and people who work out regularly will see more benefits than those who lead a sedentary life. It's a great way to understand your body and optimize your workout regime.
whoop-4-0-recovery-ice-bath.jpg
1 of 22 Image: Whoop

Whoop 4 recovery in ice bath

whoop-4-review-2.jpg
2 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Whoop 4.0 retail package and accessories

whoop-4-review-4.jpg
3 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Whoop SuperKnit band

whoop-4-review-11.jpg
4 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Battery pack charging the Whoop

whoop-4-review-10.jpg
5 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Outside of the waterproof battery pack

whoop-4-review-7.jpg
6 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

SuperKnit Ice color band

whoop-4-review-5.jpg
7 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Easy attachment system

whoop-4-review-6.jpg
8 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Black Whoop band

whoop-4-review-3.jpg
9 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Everyday boxer package

whoop-4-review-8.jpg
10 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Gray Everyday boxer

whoop-4-review-9.jpg
11 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Secure pocket for Whoop sensor

whoop-4-review-21.jpg
12 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Details of a night of sleep

whoop-4-review-1.jpg
13 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Sleep consistency plot

whoop-4-review-12.jpg
14 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Week of recovery data

whoop-4-review-13.jpg
15 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Week of sleep data

whoop-4-review-14.jpg
16 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

More sleep data

whoop-4-review-15.jpg
17 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Time in bed plot

whoop-4-review-16.jpg
18 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Resting heart rate history

whoop-4-review-17.jpg
19 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Average heart rate data

whoop-4-review-18.jpg
20 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Week overview

whoop-4-review-19.jpg
21 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Awesome health monitor view

whoop-4-review-20.jpg
22 of 22 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Running activity result

