Working with the Cat S62 Pro and it's thermal imaging camera

The Cat S62 Pro is available now in the US for $649 and as covered in our full review it is built for field work. I had the chance to use the Cat S62 Pro for a couple of weeks where it served as my primary smartphone and as an important tool in my arsenal during some shipboard testing.

The technical specifications have maximum temperature requirements for various surfaces while thermal imaging is also key to figuring out which electrical connections are energized and properly terminated.

While work days were long, there was also some time off to enjoy the beach where the Cat S62 Pro works well too thanks to its high water resistant rating, hardware button options, and solid battery life.

See also - Cat S62 Pro review: Integrated thermal camera shines in this rugged mid-range smartphone