100 days after IBM split, Kyndryl signs strategic cloud pact with AWS

Kyndryl announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday centered on expanding its enterprise offerings and building out its internal infrastructure in the cloud.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said Kyndryl will establish an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) to "offer state-of-the-art customer solutions and services for supporting mission-critical infrastructure, next-generation technologies and modernizing applications and workflows across industries."

"Our ability to freely explore and unleash the combined benefits of AWS cloud services with Kyndryl's deep industry-specific managed services and expertise will provide an unprecedented level of knowledge and innovation," said Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl.

The managed services giant, which was spun off from IBM about 100 days ago, has already forged partnerships with Microsoft Cloud, SAP and VMware. A Kyndryl spokesperson noted that Kyndryl had signed strategic alliances with all three cloud hyperscalers.

IBM announced the split in October 2020, explaining that the creation of the new business "would help IBM streamline its operating model, consolidate shared services, and concentrate on cloud and new markets, including artificial intelligence and its hybrid cloud business, which includes Red Hat."

The AWS-Kyndryl partnership includes an accelerator for VMware Cloud.

"VMware, AWS, and Kyndryl bring together a unique combination of customer focus, technology innovation, and industry leadership that, together, will accelerate customers' application modernization and cloud initiatives," said VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram.

"AWS is VMware's preferred public cloud partner for vSphere workloads, and Kyndryl and VMware have a partnership built on more than two decades of collaboration. Together, our companies will help customers successfully navigate complex cloud journeys that lead to greater digital innovation while retaining enterprise control."

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky added that the companies are working to educate more AWS certified practitioners and develop tools for cloud services.