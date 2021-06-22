3D Systems, CollPlant aim to develop bioprinted breast reconstruction procedures

3D Systems and CollPlant Biotechnologies said they will create and deliver a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures.

CollPlant is developing a plant-based recombinant human collagen called rhCollagen, which doesn't require animal or human sources to produce and doesn't cause an immune response in humans. 3D Systems' technology would be used to create a soft tissue matrix that could be designed to match a patient's anatomy to support a breast implant.

This graphic from CollPlant's site illustrates how the system would work.

3D Systems is focused on healthcare expansion as are a bevy of other 3D printing companies. Consider:

3D Systems and CollPlant are hoping to address soft tissue supply shortages and variability that can lead to immune responses in breast reconstruction surgeries.

The companies said that the 3D bioprinted soft tissue matrix in development is designed to meet physical and mechanical properties while also promoting cell infiltration and proliferation to promote tissue regeneration.

According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and many of them required partial or full removal of breast tissue.

For 3D Systems, the partnership with CollPlant could help it further expand. CollPlant is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics based on rhCollagen and will address problems beyond breast reconstruction.

