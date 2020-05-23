5 reasons engineers should leave the Bay Area (and 5 reasons to stay)

Image via Yucel Moran

Tech companies are suddenly giving their employees something they never expected: (some kind of) liberty.

Working from home: The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work faster than prognosticators dared imagine. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world of work? Read More

The coronavirus has led to the vast majority of tech employees working from home. This, in turn, has led tech CEOs to think: "Hey, this kinda works. It's a lot cheaper, too."

Some, therefore, have declared some employees can now work from anywhere -- Twitter being at the forefront, with Facebook, as usual, desperate to copy.

This leaves many tech employees wondering whether to leave the Bay Area and live somewhere that isn't quite so expensive. And passive-aggressive. And (allegedly) progressive.

I'm here to help them make that decision. Specifically, to help engineers -- far more vital than the gabfesting types such as project managers -- plan their future.

Here, then, are five reasons for leaving the Bay Area.

Space. Just imagine living in, who knows, Idaho and having 4,000 square feet all for you, your cat and someone who (maybe) loves you. You can have an office that's bigger than any office you've ever had. You can sound proof that office and decorate it with dubious imagery. You'll never, ever have anyone come up behind you, emitting sweaty breath down your neck and demanding your work.

Money. Think of how much further it'll go. You can get a 2,700 square foot house in Boise for $438,000. You can pay cash for that. Yes, by simply putting down a couple of years' bonus. The rest of your money you can use on things you never imagined. Like four Teslas, including a truck. And your own personal drone collection.

Time. Your breathing won't feel the same. Once you have space and money, everything moves that little bit more slowly. If everyone around you isn't in a mad rush, you'll feel the wave of that influence. Work will seem like a peculiar pleasure, as opposed to a peculiar pressure.

Love. Everyone knows that being munificent makes you appear slightly more magnificent. Should your current lover -- or cat -- not wish to move to Boise, just the mere flash of your black American Express card will make members of your target sex look at you with expanded eyes. You surely never dreamed of that. Side Projects. You have space, money, time and love. These are the very essences of creative freedom. Now, you'll feel motivated and able to build, build, build. Whether it be for your employer or for the sheer satisfaction of your own genius. Finally, you'll be the engineer you've always wanted to be.

This all sounds quite splendid, doesn't it? Yet, before you call your friendly local realtor and have them come by in their leased Mercedes and mask, please consider these five reasons for maybe, perhaps staying where you are.