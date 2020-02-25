5G enterprise deployments: Optimism abounds as do security concerns

5G: What it means for IoT 5G promises the higher bandwidth and ultra-reliable, low-latency communication needed for the next generation of IoT devices to drive the digital transformation of business processes, transportation, smart IT, and public safety.

Enterprises believe 5G will have a big impact on their businesses, but have security concerns, according to an Accenture survey.

Accenture, which surveyed more than 2,600 business and technology decision makers in 12 industries, found that 79% of respondents thought 5G would have a significant impact on their organizations. And 57% said 5G would be revolutionary.

The catch is that 35% of respondents had security concerns about 5G, up from 32% a year ago. Meanwhile, 62% of respondents said 5G would make them more vulnerable to cyberattacks, according to Accenture. Naturally, users were seen as the weakest link.

According to Accenture, 5G security architecture will be critical.

Among the key items:

74% of respondents said they will retool policies and procedures for 5G security.

80% of respondents said they believed the cost of managing their IT infrastructure and applications will increase.

31% said the upfront costs of implementing 5G will be too great.

72% of respondents said they needed help thinking through connected 5G use cases.

85% of decision makers said they will support mobile employees via 5G.