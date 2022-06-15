/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Storage

This tiny, encrypted drive can fit on your keyring

Tiny package, plenty of encrypted storage.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

While having access to an encrypted SSD -- like the new Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 -- is nice, sometimes you want something smaller and more convenient to carry around with you.

Enter the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50.

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50

While the IronKey Vault Privacy 80 is an SSD, the IronKey Vault Privacy 50 is a USB flash drive, and as such is a lot smaller and more suitable for smaller amounts of data that you want to have with you.

Packed into what looks like a standard yet FIPS 197 certified USB flash drive is an XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption engine. The business end features a regular USB-A connector compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1, giving it broad compatibility (if you want to use it on a device with USB-C ports, you'll need a dongle or an adapter) and good performance.

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50

The drive is compatible with Windows and Mac, and you have to run an application on the drive to unlock the drive and access your data. Unlike the IronKey Vault Privacy 80, this drive is not operating system independent.

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 highlights:
img-6656
  • FIPS 197 certified
  • XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • Brute force and BadUSB attack protection
  • Multi-password option with support for complex/passphrase modes
  • Passphrase mode
  • Dual read-only (write-protected) settings
  • Up to 250MB/s read, 180MB/s write speeds
View now at Amazon
Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 features a cap retainer on the read and a lanyard hole to allow you to put the drive on your keys

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 features a cap retainer on the read and a lanyard hole to allow you to put the drive on your keys

The drive offers built-in protection against attacks such as BadUSB, as well as brute force attacks.

Speeds for the drive are rated at around 250MB/s for read speeds, and 180MB/s write speeds, and in testing I was able to get read speeds of 225MB/s and write speeds of 150MB/s.

The drive features a lanyard hole that you can use to attach your drive to your keys, and the cap fits well and clips onto the rear of the drive when use, giving it a fighting chance against loss.

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 (left) and Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 (right)

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50 (left) and Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 (right)

So you only have to buy the storage you need, the IronKey Vault Privacy 50 comes in a range of sizes, from 8GB all the way up to 256GB, which offers great flexibility.

I can't fault the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 50. It's an excellent way to secure your data when out and about, and comes highly recommended.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)
Scrolling through iPhone

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

iPhone
Remote work or in the office? Why the tide could turn again
Remote working from home. Freelancer workplace in kitchen with laptop, cup of coffee

Remote work or in the office? Why the tide could turn again

Productivity
Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business