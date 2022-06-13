/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Storage

Secure your data like James Bond with the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80

The days where people carry unencrypted data around with them need to come to an end.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

If you're carrying unencrypted data around with you, then you should stop doing that. The consequences of losing data can range from embarrassing to damaging to potentially opening up your company to legal headaches.

But encrypting data on external drives used to be a pain. You had to run an application and sometimes that wouldn't work on certain platforms, and it all would quickly turn into a big hassle.

But those days are over. A drive like the new Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD makes encrypting your data super easy.

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD

What's in the box

What's in the box

The SSD looks like any regular SSD, expect it has a screen. Actually, it's a touchscreen, and you use this to input your passcode and also change the settings in the drive.

It really makes using the drive a snap. In fact, this is one of the easiest to use encrypted SSDs I've ever used. The setup took seconds -- basically inputting my secret passcode -- and it was ready for data.

Setup was quick and simple

Setup was quick and simple

Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD highlights
img-6637
  • XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • FIPS 197 certified
  • Unique intuitive touchscreen
  • Multi-password (admin/user) option with PIN and Passphrase modes
  • Configurable password rules
  • Dual read-only (write protected) modes for malware protection
View now at Amazon

The drive is powered using USB, so there's no battery to charge up or wear out, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable (and a nice neoprene carry case).

The drive is super-simple to use thanks to the touchscreen display

The drive is super-simple to use thanks to the touchscreen display

Data on the drive is protected using XTS-AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and the drive is certified FIPS 197. It offers built-in protection against attacks such as BadUSB, as well as brute force attacks.

Speeds for the drive are rated at around 250MB/s and I was able to get close to 230MB/s in testing.

The drive is packed with some really nice features, such as a randomized on-screen keyboard (so finger smudges don't give away your passcode), a read-only mode to prevent data (or malware) being written to the drive, and automatic timeout.

Highly configurable

Highly configurable

The drive also features a cool admin mode to set up security options, such as configuring password requirements by setting the maximum number of shared attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, as well as alphanumeric password rules. The drive also allows you to use the "space" character, making it easier to use a memorable quote or lyrics from a favorite song as your passcode.

I can't fault the Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80. It's an excellent way to secure your data when out and about.

The Kingston IronKey Vault Privacy 80 is offered in 480GB, 960GB, and 1920GB.

Security

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry
delta-airlines-airbus.jpg

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

Business
Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it
m2-macbook-air-performance.jpg

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air. Why I hate myself for wanting it

Apple
Chick-fil-A is quietly making a huge customer service change (cyclists may hate it)
gettyimages-1208002809.jpg

Chick-fil-A is quietly making a huge customer service change (cyclists may hate it)

Business