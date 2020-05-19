AAEON AI monitoring for fever and mask detection

Monitoring areas for mask compliance and scanning for those running a fever may be key to getting business back up and running. Problem is, old techniques are labor-intensive and prone to false positives.

AAEON, a leader in IoT and AI edge computing solutions, takes traditional monitoring techniques using thermal cameras and CCTV and adds AI technology with deep learning to the mix.

The AAEON BOXER-8120AI equipped with NVIDIA Jetson TX2 can be hooked up to thermal and CCTV cameras and can be used to monitor entrances and other areas with high-volume foot traffic. When the system detects someone who is showing signs of a fever or isn't wearing a mask, it can send an alert, allowing staff to track and quickly locate the individual.

AAEON claims that the system can even accurately identify individuals with an abnormally high body temperature even if they are wearing a mask.

AAEON BOXER-8120AI tech specs:

Nvidia Jetson TX2

HMP Dual Denver 2 + Quad ARM A57

Support AAEON ACLinux 4.9, Compliance with Ubuntu 18.04

8GB LPDDR4

32GB eMMC 5.1

RS-232 x 2, USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 2, OTG x 1

HDMI 2.0 x 1, LAN x 4 (x3 Intel i211, x1 native)

microSD port

Remote On/Off

Power input: 10~24V

NVIDIA Jetson TX2 features 256 CUDA cores and supports a range of AI frameworks, including Tensorflow, Caffe2, and Mxnet.

The BOXER-8120AI is priced at $1,066 and is available from AAEON.