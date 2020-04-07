Accenture acquires cybersecurity startup Revolutionary Security

Accenture is acquiring Philadelphia-based startup Revolutionary Security as it works to expand its cybersecurity practice. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Revolutionary Security's portfolio includes services for risk assessment, breach and attack simulation testing, and designing and building security programs. The company's breach and attack simulation testing service is called LiveFire and is meant to help enterprises find gaps in their security and monitoring processes. The company employs 90 cybersecurity professionals across the US, Accenture said.

"The acquisition of Revolutionary Security is another demonstration of our continued commitment to invest in areas to keep our clients safe from cyber threats," said Kelly Bissell, head of Accenture Security. "Revolutionary Security's service offerings are a perfect complement to Accenture's portfolio, and the acquisition furthers our mission of helping clients better protect and defend their organizations across their entire ecosystem."

Accenture now boasts a handful of security-focused business units, after previously scooping up Deja vu Security, iDefense, Arismore, Maglan, Redcore, and FusionX.

Most recently the company bought the Symantec security portfolio from Broadcom. The portfolio includes global threat monitoring and analysis, conducted through a network of security operation centers, and threat intelligence and incident response services. In 2019, Accenture said it spent nearly $1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions.

