Accenture names Julie Sweet as next CEO

Accenture has appointed Julie Sweet as its new chief executive officer, the services firm announced Thursday. Sweet currently serves as the CEO of Accenture's North American business, its largest market. Sweet will also join Accenture's board of directors once her transition takes effect this September.

Accenture's current interim CEO David Rowland is set to become executive chairman of the board.

"We are on a positive growth trajectory at Accenture and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum," Rowland said in a statement. "I am so pleased and proud that Julie will lead our company, and I am excited to work with her — along with our entire senior leadership team — to ensure a seamless transition and on Accenture's next phase of growth and market leadership."

Accenture has been without a permanent CEO since January following the resignation of Pierre Nanterme. The 36-year Accenture veteran was in failing health and died later that month.

